Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

