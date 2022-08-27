Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $629,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.64. 418,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,947. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

