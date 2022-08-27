Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. 3,187,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

