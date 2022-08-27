Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $57.88.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
