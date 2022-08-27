Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $57.88.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.