Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. 2,096,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

