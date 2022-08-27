Vanilla Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00100925 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030223 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019497 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00257955 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029526 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
