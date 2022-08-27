Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00025727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $62.37 million and $3.63 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.19 or 0.99916206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00055616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.