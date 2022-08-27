Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 6.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $9.76 on Friday, reaching $236.32. 2,783,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.