Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,196,000. Dell Technologies comprises 3.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

