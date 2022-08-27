Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lowered by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. 831,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,392. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

