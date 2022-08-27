Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $247,514.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $247,514.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.59 or 0.07423691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00168897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00261253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00714901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00581507 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,875,410 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

