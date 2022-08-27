Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $14.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $143,541,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

