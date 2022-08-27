Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

VIAV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1,004,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

