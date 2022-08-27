Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Shares Up 0.8%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) by 858.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

