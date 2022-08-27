VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CSF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $66.64.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.