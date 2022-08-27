VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 1,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

