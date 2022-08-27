VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $19,871,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDC stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $67.65. 119,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,965. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
