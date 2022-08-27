Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,546.23

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $542,546.23 and approximately $374.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

