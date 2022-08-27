Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.94. Vince shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 19,486 shares changing hands.

Vince Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,936 shares of company stock valued at $59,931. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

