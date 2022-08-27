Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Christopher P. Lowe Acquires 18,400 Shares of Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Christopher P. Lowe bought 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

