Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Christopher P. Lowe Acquires 18,400 Shares of Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Christopher P. Lowe bought 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
