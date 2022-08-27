Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 4,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.