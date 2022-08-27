Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 928.8% in August

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 928.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

JOET stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

