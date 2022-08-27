Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.45. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

