Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 162,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,225. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.