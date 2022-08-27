Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 94.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 108,825 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 256.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

