VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,668 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 241,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

