VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VMware by 13.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,143 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,067 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,823 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

