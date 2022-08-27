VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

