Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Vodacom Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,936. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.2018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.75%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

