VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

