Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in August

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of Vontobel stock remained flat at 65.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Vontobel has a 1-year low of 65.00 and a 1-year high of 82.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vontobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Vontobel Company Profile
Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.
