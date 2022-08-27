Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IAE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. 87,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

