W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

