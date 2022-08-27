Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,483.68 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $89,483.68 and approximately $5.47 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $19.14 or 0.00095056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

