Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 1.9% Higher

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 29,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 199,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

