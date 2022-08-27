Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $4.52 on Exchanges

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Waves has a market cap of $492.93 million and $120.66 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00022566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015461 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003645 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Waves Profile
Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,172,212 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
