WAX Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $205.46 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00072288 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,921,898,732 coins and its circulating supply is 2,154,039,936 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

