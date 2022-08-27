WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WesBanco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

