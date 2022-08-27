Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 2,430.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.63.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

