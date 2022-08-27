WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 88,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in WidePoint by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

