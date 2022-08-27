Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 116.4% in August

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wienerberger from €43.00 ($43.88) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

