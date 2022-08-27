Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
