Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

