WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 874.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at 1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.85. WithSecure Oyj has a 1-year low of 1.73 and a 1-year high of 6.42.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

