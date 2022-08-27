Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 5,060,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

