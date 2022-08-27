Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,988 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 1,278,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.