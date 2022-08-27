Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.40. 4,304,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

