Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 2,148,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,942. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

