Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

