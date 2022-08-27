Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 70,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

