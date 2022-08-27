Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,856,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,313,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 360,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.