Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

MTB stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 625,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

